TxDOT to begin work along Texas Avenue

Work is expected to be completed this summer.
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRYAN COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - TxDOT will begin a large construction project between College Station and Bryan on Monday.

Construction to raise medians along Texas Avenue will put crews along the roadway between University Drive and State Highway 21.

Crews will begin near University Drive and move north.

TxDOT will also be removing the traffic signals at Oak and 26th Streets and adding new traffic signals at Mitchell and 27th Streets.

Work is expected to be completed this summer.

TxDOT is asking drivers to use caution with crews in the area and obey signage.

