Valentine’s Day brings Wind Advisory to portions of the Brazos Valley.

Hold onto the box of chocolates!
Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings cover the state of Texas Tuesday
By Kayleigh Thomas
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A gusty Valentine’s Day is in store for a large portion of the state of Texas. A Wind Advisory stretches from far west Texas, through central and east Texas, and extends further to the northeast all the way to the western tip of Kentucky.

Three Brazos Valley counties included in a Wind Advisory beginning Monday at 9pm
As of Monday afternoon, Milam, Robertson, and Leon counties are included in this advisory. More Brazos Valley counties could be added. Locally, our advisory begins at 9pm Monday night and lasts until noon Tuesday. In the areas with the advisory in place, expect sustained winds to settle between 20-30mph with gusts closer to 40mph. Even if you are not under an advisory, plan on a windy Valentine’s Day. If you have any decorations or small items on the front porch, make sure to bring them closer to the house or inside.

A windy Valentine's Day in store for the Brazos Valley
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

