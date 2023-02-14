Aggie high jump duo earn SEC weekly honors

(KBTX)
By Matthew McGinnis, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Feb. 14, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lamara Distin and Ushan Perera both garnered SEC Field Athlete of the Week honors after their record setting performances at the Clemson Tiger Paw Invitational, the league announced Tuesday afternoon.

Distin won the high jump competition with a clearance of 6-5.5/1.97m. The mark is the national lead, a Jamaican record, a Texas A&M school record, topping her previous record from last week, and tied for the No. 3 jump in NCAA history. This is the third week in a row Distin has received the honor.

Making his Maroon & White debut at the Tiger Paw Invitational, Perera tied the top mark in school history, set by Jimmy Howard in 1981. Along with equaling the school record, his clearance of 7-4.5/2.25m is the second-best jump in the NCAA and the No. 1 mark in the SEC this season.

The Aggies travel to Fayetteville to compete at the Indoor SEC Championship meet at the Randal Tyson Track Center on Feb. 24-25.

