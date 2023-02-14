Aggies look to even season series with Razorbacks

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team seeks to gain a split of the season series with the Arkansas Razorbacks in an 8 p.m. matchup on Wednesday at Reed Arena.

A 2022-23 “mirror” opponent for Texas A&M, the Hogs beat the Aggies, 81-70, in Fayetteville on 1/31.

The Razorbacks are one of the Aggies’ most-played rivals with 166 previous meets. UA leads, 108-58.

In the Buzz Williams era, the Hogs lead 4-3 with no team winning consecutive games. Williams is 2-0 against the Hogs at Reed Arena.

Texas A&M is averaging just 9.2 turnovers over the past six games (55 total), which is down from the full season average of 12.0 per game. It is the Aggies’ lowest TO average for any 6-game stretch in over 215 games.

The Aggies’ 10-2 SEC record mark the program’s best conference start after 11 games since joining the league (previous best was 8-3 in 2015-16). In fact, it is Texas A&M’s best conference start in any league since Billy Gillispie’s 2006-07 Sweet 16 team opened 10-2 on their way to a 13-3 Big 12 final record.

Wade Taylor IV is hitting a SEC-best 85.2% on his free throw attempts, which is an improvement from his freshman FT% of 77.7%. Taylor’s career FT% of 81.3% ranks No. 3 in program history among players with 200 free throw attempts.

The game will be televised by SEC Network with Tom Hart (play-by-play) and Jimmy Dykes (color) on the call. The matchup airs on the Texas A&M Radio Network or locally on 1620 AM/94.5 FM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.

TRENDS & STREAKS:

Texas A&M is a SEC-best 17-3 in its last 20 games against SEC opponents (includes SEC tournament).

Since an uncharacteristic 58.3 FT% effort (14-24) against ARK on 1/31, the Aggies’ lone sub-60.0 FT% of the season, the team has hit 79.5% in the past 3 games.

The Aggies have allowed 30 or fewer first-half points in nine of 12 SEC games and 18 or less three times.

In SEC play, opponents are averaging 25.9 first-half points against the Aggies, which is the best in the league by nearly two points (Alabama, 27.8)

The Aggies have earned a rebounding advantage in 11 of past 14 games, after having the board advantage in just six of the first 11 games of 2022-23.

Tyrece Radford has reached double-digit scoring in 7 straight SEC games and 10-of-12 total SEC contests, while Wade Taylor IV has 13 or more in 9-of-12 games.

Texas A&M is the only team with two players hitting 50.0% or better from the field in SEC play (minimum 80 FGA): Julius Marble (.529) and Henry Coleman III (.519).

Texas A&M is the only team with 4 players hitting 80.0 FT% or better in SEC play (minimum 20 FTA).

The Aggies rank No. 1 nationally in free throws made and No. 2 in FT attempts (No. 1 in SEC in both categories).

Texas A&M is the only SEC team with over 600 FTA (638), and the Aggies have shot 100+ more free throws than 10 SEC teams and 200+ more than two teams.

The Aggies are 12-1 at the friendly confines of Reed Arena, including 6-0 vs. SEC opponents at home.

Easily the Aggies’ most prolific shooter from deep, Wade Taylor IV has improved his 3-point % significantly from last year. Taylor is hitting 35.8% in 2022-23 after making 27.8% as a freshman.

The Aggies’ starting lineup has a definite Pelican State flavor with at least two Louisiana natives in it for every game so far this season - Tyrece Radford (Baton Rouge) and Dexter Dennis (Baker).

The Aggies have used the same starting lineup (Coleman III, Dennis, Marble, Radford and Taylor IV) for the last 14 games. For the season, the fivesome is 13-3 with losses to Boise State, Kentucky and Arkansas.

The defensive-minded duo of Andersson Garcia and Andre Gordon have been the first players off the bench either individually or as a pair for the last 13 games.

The Aggies are 14-1 when posting six or more “turkeys” in a game. In Aggie Hoops vernacular, a “turkey” is when an opponent is held scoreless on three straight possessions.

