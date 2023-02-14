BCS Chamber heads to Austin to share legislative priorities

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan College Station Chamber of Commerce is headed to Austin to speak with state representatives about needs in the Brazos Valley.

The group hopes the issues they bring will be a priority for legislators during this legislative session.

Dozens of Chamber members and local leaders will be holding meetings Tuesday, to discuss everything from transportation improvements and lowering taxes as well as financing for public education and health. BCS Chamber President, Glen Brewer, says this is a trip the group makes every legislative session in order to work with those making state laws.

“Our local leaders, we have a great relationship, we see them every day. But, the guys over in Austin, they’re making rules and regulations for us here in Bryan-College Station. So we’re going to take our business views, our business wants, our needs, our concerns over to Austin presenting to them. So they know exactly what we’re thinking in Bryan-College Station,” he said.

Brewer said one of the most important topics will be transportation.

“If you’ve driven around Bryan-College Station, you know, it’s an issue. We’re looking at ways to get funding for TxDOT to help us with our congestion. Also, to look into the future for I-14 and the loop around Bryan-College Station, 214. We’re going to look at ways to possibly fund that and have that start to be developed,” Brewer said.

Jason Cornelius, the Chair of the BCS Chamber Board of Directors, says many of the needs they’re bringing are due to growth in the Brazos Valley, not just Brazos County.

”With over 300,000 people in this community, we do not have a local mental health facility. That is something that we are going to push lawmakers for because it’s not just for the Bryan-College Station community. It’s for the seven-county region that we’re looking to be helping with that,” he said.

Meetings will be taking place on Tuesday.

