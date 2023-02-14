Be Remarkable: Ellen Fuller is a fulltime advocate for veterans

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There’s an incredible exhibit coming to the Brazos Valley in April to honor those who served in the Vietnam War and it wouldn’t be possible if not for one woman who works tirelessly to remember those who have served our great nation.

If you cross Ellen Fuller’s path, you’re almost guaranteed a hug and a reminder to support our veterans of the past, present, and future.

Her friends describe her as remarkable!

“She really is. She volunteers with 15, I think, different organizations, and she’s very persistent. She gets the job done,” said Benny Vallejo, who nominated Fuller for our latest Be Remarkable award.

Fuller’s father served in the Navy and after he passed in 2011, she found a wreath on his grave, placed by a group called Wreaths Across America. When Ellen and her husband moved to the Brazos Valley, they wanted to do the same.

“In 2015, she started off with getting 117 wreaths for our veteran’s graves, and in 2022 we hit over 3000.”

In addition to launching a local Wreaths Across America, Fuller is credited with coordinating the formation of a database for Brazos Valley veteran graves with Mary Shearer.

“To ensure the recognition of their service, she has worked with others to place American flags on Memorial Day and Veterans Day for veterans resting in the two Bryan City Cemeteries and other locations. This was modeled after the program that Ellen Horner and the Sojourners had for the College Station City Cemeteries,” said Vallejo.

“Ellen arranged the bell ringing at the New York Stock Exchange in recognition of the 25th anniversary of placing wreaths on veteran graves. She was one of the founding co-chairs of WAA-Texas State Cemetery in Austin, including flag placements for Memorial Day and Veterans Day. For five years, she also alternated coordination of the logistics and WAA ceremonies there. Ellen also served as co-chair for WAA-US Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs. She was recognized with WAA-HQ’s REMEMBER award relating to her efforts,” said Vallejo. “She also has ongoing involvement in the repair/restoration/upgrading of veteran burial sites/gravestones and cemetery grounds that have fallen into disrepair or are otherwise dilapidated.”

Ellen’s infectious energy and passion for veterans seem to grow every day. Right now, she’s working to get more sponsors for The Wall That Heals, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in DC.

“It’s coming. The year you don’t have to go to DC. It will be here April the 27th through the 30th,” said Fuller in a recent interview.

The exhibit is making only three stops in Texas, Aggieland being one of them, and that’s because of the work that Ellen and her supporters have put into projects like it so that the rest of us never forget.

For all that Ellen Fuller does for veterans and their families and our community, KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present her with this week’s Be Remarkable award.

