Biden to speak to National Association of Counties

President Joe Biden speaksThursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the University of Tampa in Tampa, Fla. (AP...
President Joe Biden speaksThursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the University of Tampa in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is scheduled to give remarks Tuesday at the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference.

According to NACo, nearly 2,000 elected and appointed county officials are in Washington, D.C. for the five-day conference, which started Friday. Issues being discussed by the officials range from mental health and broadband to affordable housing and wildfires, the organization said.

Other presidents who have visited the conference while in office included Barack Obama, George H.W. Bush and Ronald Reagan.

Biden began in politics as a county official in Delaware and served for two years before being elected to the Senate in 1972.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim told police the suspect used a firearm
Bryan man arrested after late night robbery in College Station
Work is expected to be completed this summer.
TxDOT to begin work along Texas Avenue
The College Station Municipal Court released four search warrants executed by College Station...
Warrants show early morning searches in College Station focused on ’high-level’ drug dealer
Shannon Morton has worked in photography for 12 years and owns her own studio in College...
Brazos Valley baby goes viral in a photoshoot, highlighting beauty in birth defect
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Official: Michigan St. gunman had note threatening 2 New Jersey schools

Latest News

Rescue workers searched the rubble for survivors on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, after an...
Turkey’s president announces 35,418 deaths in last week’s earthquake
FILE - Lael Brainard, President Joe Biden's nominee to be Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve,...
AP source: Biden to name Brainard to head Economic Council
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
$2.04 billion Powerball jackpot winner to be unveiled, 3 months after drawing
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Official: Michigan St. gunman had note threatening 2 New Jersey schools