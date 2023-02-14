Businesses along Texas Avenue concerned about latest TxDOT project

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A large construction project by TxDOT between College Station and Bryan has caught some business along Texas Avenue by surprise.

On Monday TxDOT began its 5-mile construction project to raise medians along Texas Avenue from University Drive north to State Highway 21. TxDOT will also remove the traffic signals at Oak and 26th Streets and add new traffic signals at Mitchell and 27th Streets. Several local businesses told KBTX that they were either unaware of the project or angry.

Ag Solar Guard in Bryan is just on business that will be affected along Texas Avenue. Owner Susie Steubing said she has met with TxDOT twice to voice her concerns since she was notified of the project by TxDOT and the City of Bryan two years ago.

“February of 2022 we were supposed to have a meeting that was canceled,” Steubing said. “Have never heard another word out of anyone until I see on KBTX last night that they’re starting the medians today and it’s a complete surprise.”

Steubing said she’s concerned the project will hurt business because of how much northbound traffic the company receives. As a monthly reoccurring service Steubing said they have around 400 to 500 customers come in a month.

“I’m very worried about that because they have to get here,” Steubing said. “The small streets north and the street behind us are little two lanes that’s not made for traffic. I have big 45-foot RVs that come in. They can’t make a U-turn, they can’t come down the small streets with the trees and all this other stuff.”

Looking for a potential solution, Steubing has reached out to TxDOT and the City of Bryan once again.

“I reached out this morning to three or four different people,” Steubing said. “I did receive a phone call back from the city of Bryan, and they’re passing it off to TxDOT and TxDOT is supposed to reach out to me, but that has been since this morning.”

With the project already underway Steubing says she hopes TxDOT will make changes where they can.

“What I would like to see at our intersection which is Mary Lake and Texas, is a hooded turn so people can turn when they’re going north,” Steubing said. “The south is not a problem.”

In a statement to KBTX, TxDOT said the project is intended to improve safety and encourage efficient traffic flow. According to TxDOT, similar designs and improvements throughout the city have reduced crashes by as much as 65%.

The project is expected to last until this summer.

TxDOT’s full statement can be read below:

“Improvements to Texas Avenue have been a priority for the local community for several years with several projects in the works. As partners with the Bryan College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization, including the City of Bryan, our office is delivering projects that will address all modes of travel through the corridor.

The current project under construction is at the intersection of Texas Avenue with San Jacinto Street (SH 21). Projects will begin soon to address the section between this intersection and University Drive. The first is a project to add a raised median and the second will add pedestrian and bicycle routes via sidewalks and shared use paths.

This work is intended to improve safety for all who travel the corridor as well as encourage efficient traffic flow. This type of design is a continuation of similar improvements throughout the community where we’ve experienced a reduction in crashes of as much as 65%.

Public outreach was held when developing these projects via a virtual public meeting in December of 2021, individual meetings directly with property owners, letters to businesses along the corridor and a presentation to the Bryan City Council.”

