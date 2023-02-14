Click it or Ticket campaign to highlight seat belt safety

TxDOT's vehicle wreck provides example on the importance of seatbelts.
TxDOT's vehicle wreck provides example on the importance of seatbelts.(KBTX)
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - TxDOT’s “Click it or Ticket” campaign stopped by the Twin Cities on Tuesday to make sure its young drivers are safe.

Visiting local high schools, Blinn College and Texas A&M, they’re making sure people know that seat belts save lives.

The campaign includes a digital board, a crashed vehicle, and a crash simulation to demonstrate what happens when you don’t buckle up.

“We see a lot of people that are unrestricted in their car and we say that if you love it, buckle it up,” said Bob Colwell, the Public Information Officer for Bryan TxDOT.

According to TxDOT, 45%, or 144 out of 318, of teens killed in vehicle crashes were not wearing seat belts in 2021.

“Safety is TxDOT’s top priority. The easiest thing that we can do when we get behind a wheel of any vehicle is to buckle up. We need to teach our teenagers that. Our 15 to 20-year-olds, they’re our newest drivers out there, they don’t have the experience that some of our older drivers have,” said Colwell.

For more information on the campaign, click here.

