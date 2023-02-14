College Station cruises to area round with win over Killeen Chaparral

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station girls’ basketball team beat Killeen Chaparral 68-38 in the bi-district round of the UIL 5A Playoffs at Rockdale’s Tiger Gym Monday night.

Chaparral hung close at the start, but the Lady Cougars went ahead 18-11 after the first quarter and continued to pull away from there for the 30-point victory.

College Station advances to the area round of the playoffs and will take on Georgetown.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.