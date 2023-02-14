College Station cruises to area round with win over Killeen Chaparral

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station girls’ basketball team beat Killeen Chaparral 68-38 in the bi-district round of the UIL 5A Playoffs at Rockdale’s Tiger Gym Monday night.

Chaparral hung close at the start, but the Lady Cougars went ahead 18-11 after the first quarter and continued to pull away from there for the 30-point victory.

College Station advances to the area round of the playoffs and will take on Georgetown.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash reported in Burleson County
Troopers identify woman killed in Burleson County crash
Work is expected to be completed this summer.
TxDOT to begin work along Texas Avenue
Shannon Morton has worked in photography for 12 years and owns her own studio in College...
Brazos Valley baby goes viral in a photoshoot, highlighting beauty in birth defect
The victim told police the suspect used a firearm
Bryan man arrested after late night robbery in College Station
Ashlee Watts, 44, of College Station turned herself in to authorities and was booked into the...
Hearing over license of veterinarian accused of animal cruelty underway

Latest News

College Station cruises to area round with win over Killeen Chaparral
College Station cruises to area round with win over Killeen Chaparral
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
Franklin falls in bi-district round to Academy
Franklin falls in bi-district round to Academy
Hearne Lady Eagles advance past the Bi-District round
Hearne Lady Eagles advance past the Bi-District round
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)