College Station cruises to area round with win over Killeen Chaparral
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station girls’ basketball team beat Killeen Chaparral 68-38 in the bi-district round of the UIL 5A Playoffs at Rockdale’s Tiger Gym Monday night.
Chaparral hung close at the start, but the Lady Cougars went ahead 18-11 after the first quarter and continued to pull away from there for the 30-point victory.
College Station advances to the area round of the playoffs and will take on Georgetown.
