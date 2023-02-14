Create a stellar Valentine’s Day arrangment

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Research shows that nearly 40% of Americans plan to gift flowers for Valentine’s Day, but the perfect arrangement may seem hard to find if you haven’t picked up or preordered before Tuesday. Although options can be limited, the lead designers of Urban Rubbish Floristry, Meagan Garza and Hannah Moore, have several ways to create standout arrangements.

Some flowers you can find in stores to use for arrangements include roses, carnations, gunni eucalyptus, wax flowers and mimosa flowers. The wax and mimosa flowers act as fillers to remove gaps in the arrangement and add pops of colors.

Another floral option is condensing the bigger arrangements into bud vases. The gunni eucalyptus can be exchanged for pittosporum but the focal flower can still be roses and/or carnations.

The bud vases can also serve a dual purpose as a table setting. All it takes is putting the bud vases together off-centered on the table and surrounding them with a few small candles or tealights.

“It works even better when you have bud vases of different sizes,” Garza said.

Along with florals, arrangements can include your special someone’s favorite items in a basket, like throw blankets, coffee mugs, face masks and flowers in a bud vase. The key to putting a basket together is laying the larger items in the back and the smaller items in the front.

Another gift can be a sweet arrangement. Goodie bags can be a great addition to flowers or something that can stand alone. Just like the baskets, larger-sized candies should be in the back and smaller ones in the front.

If you find yourself in a pinch for time Tuesday, Urban Rubbish Floristry has pre-made arrangements that can be picked up. You can call the store at 903-574-5401 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to place an order. It’s located at 2151 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station in suite 303.

To learn more about the business on its website, Facebook and Instagram.

