Focus at Four: Bush School expert weighs in on unidentified objects shot down by the U.S. military

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The White House is defending the shoot downs of three unidentified objects, however, U.S. officials had no indication the objects were intended for surveillance in the same manner as the high-altitude Chinese balloon that traversed American airspace earlier this month.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby says the three objects, including one shot down Sunday over Lake Huron, were traveling at such a low altitude as to pose a risk to civilian air traffic.

While the Biden administration does not yet have evidence that the objects were equipped for spying purposes — or even belonged to China — Kirby said officials also can’t rule that out, either.

Dan DeBree is an Associate Professor of the Practice in the Public Service & Administration Department at the Bush School of Government & Public Service.

DeBree teaches courses in Cybersecurity Policy & Management and Homeland Security & National Defense. He joined First News at Four to give more background about the government’s response when an object enters the United States airspace without permission.

“There’s a network setup with the FAA, Department of Defense, and Northcom, which is responsible for the defense of the homeland of the United States,” said DeBree. “Anytime there is an object that enters our airspace and it is not identified or it’s not communicated with the FAA, they convene a conference call with all of the federal agencies.”

The White House says the objects were much smaller than the Chinese spy balloon, appear to be different sizes, and flew at altitudes that could jeopardize passenger airlines.

“If it is a concerted effort by an adversary for surveillance, and we do bring that out into the public sphere, it also lets our adversaries know,” said DeBree. “There’s a balance between national security and public safety. If these objects pose a threat like some of them did to airlines, these federal agencies have been very clear about it. They shot it down because it was in a position to be a threat to air travel.”

