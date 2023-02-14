Franklin falls in bi-district round to Academy

Franklin falls in bi-district round to Academy
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin girls’ basketball team lost to Little River Academy 44-34 in the bi-district round of the UIL 3A Playoffs at Yoe Gym Monday night.

The Lady Bees jumped out to a 7-0 lead and led 14-7 at the end of the first quarter. Franklin cut the lead to 3, 17-14 at halftime, but Academy was able to pull away in the second half.

Franklin’s season ends with a 29-9 record. Academy advances to the area round with a 29-8 record.

Franklin falls in bi-district round to Academy
