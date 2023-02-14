Get it popping at C&J Barbeque

Turn up the heat at your next dinner with some stuffed Jalapeño Poppers
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Texas favorite is now on the menu at C&J Barbeque. Turn up the heat at your next dinner with the addition of some piping hot Jalapeño Poppers wrapped in bacon.

C&J Owner Justin Manning says they serve stuffed Jalapeño peppers a few days a week, topped with their famous rib rub.

“We have a mixture of cream cheese and our smoked brisket.”

Manning says you can stop by any C&J location to try this dish out. He says if you are going to attempt to make these at home, a helpful tip is to soak the Jalapenos to get rid of the spice.

“Soak the Jalapeno in cool water for about 30 minutes. It takes out a lot of the heat in the Jalapeño.”

C&J Barbecue is open Monday-Thursday from 11 AM to 8:30 PM, Friday and Saturday from 11 AM to 9 PM, and Sundays from 11 AM to 3 PM.

To view the menu or additional recipes visit the C&J Barbecue website.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The College Station Municipal Court released four search warrants executed by College Station...
Warrants show early morning searches in College Station focused on ’high-level’ drug dealer
The victim told police the suspect used a firearm
Bryan man arrested after late night robbery in College Station
Work is expected to be completed this summer.
TxDOT to begin work along Texas Avenue
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State
Shannon Morton has worked in photography for 12 years and owns her own studio in College...
Brazos Valley baby goes viral in a photoshoot, highlighting beauty in birth defect

Latest News

In the market for a new home? Check this one out.
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
Carpool Gala
Help save a life, one car ride at a time
AMU PAWS will be hosting “Smooch a Pooch”, a Valentine-themed photo booth for you and your pup!...
Puppy kisses for Valentine’s Day with TAMU PAWS
Join us on Saturday, February 18 at 2pm at the Brazos Valley African American Museum to learn...
‘Get good with money’ at this weekend’s financial seminar