Get it popping at C&J Barbeque

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Texas favorite is now on the menu at C&J Barbeque. Turn up the heat at your next dinner with the addition of some piping hot Jalapeño Poppers wrapped in bacon.

C&J Owner Justin Manning says they serve stuffed Jalapeño peppers a few days a week, topped with their famous rib rub.

“We have a mixture of cream cheese and our smoked brisket.”

Manning says you can stop by any C&J location to try this dish out. He says if you are going to attempt to make these at home, a helpful tip is to soak the Jalapenos to get rid of the spice.

“Soak the Jalapeno in cool water for about 30 minutes. It takes out a lot of the heat in the Jalapeño.”

C&J Barbecue is open Monday-Thursday from 11 AM to 8:30 PM, Friday and Saturday from 11 AM to 9 PM, and Sundays from 11 AM to 3 PM.

To view the menu or additional recipes visit the C&J Barbecue website.

