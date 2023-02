NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - In the District 27 Class 2A Bi-District round of playoffs Hearne and Weimar faced off at Navasota High School.

The Eagles dominated the Wildcats 57-33. The win improves Hearne to 28-9 record overall.

Hearne will face the winner of Normangee and Hull-Daisetta in the Area Round of playoffs.

