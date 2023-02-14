Help save a life, one car ride at a time

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Since the late 90s, Carpool has become somewhat of a saving grace for Aggieland, getting people home safely from points A to B.

The non-profit is run by student volunteers who offer free rides on the weekends, not just to the students but to all residents within the Bryan/College Station city limits.

To keep this program running, the group encourages everyone to attend their upcoming gala.

Vice-chair for the group Lalita Kunamneni says they will host their “travel-themed” gala next month. She says the event will include a formal dinner, a silent auction, and a live auction.

“Gala is our largest fundraiser. We fundraise the majority of our operating funds. Gala makes up a quarter of that. Its’s a cool event,” shared Kunamneni.

Carpool will be running the weekend of February 17 and 18. Carpool operates between the hours of 10:00 PM and 3:00 AM every Friday and Saturday night while Texas A&M classes are in session.

Apply to become a carpooler. Applications are open until February 17, 2023.

This year, the Gala will be hosted on March 4, 2023. Follow this link to purchase your tickets.

