Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out.

Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this charming 1-story home located on a spacious 1.78-acre lot in Bryan.

This 3 bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home offers a comfortable living experience and a well-designed floor plan.

You’ll step through the front door to find a formal dining room and a cozy living room with large windows and beautiful natural light, great for relaxing or entertaining.

The kitchen features ample storage space, a built-in oven, a cooktop, a breakfast bar, and a dining area.

The primary bedroom suite is a spacious, relaxing retreat with an ensuite bathroom, a walk-in closet, double sinks, a soaker tub, and a walk-in shower.

The additional two bedrooms are both well-sized and share a full bathroom.

The home also features a laundry room with extra storage space, an extra large 3-car, side-entry garage, a patio with a pergola, and a beautiful scenic view of the country’s wildlife.

“This home is fabulous, and you get to be my neighbor too,” Ruffino said. “It is a darling home, just a great place to grow in and enjoy life.”

For more details, watch the video above or contact Cherry Ruffino here.

