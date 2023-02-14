I Heart Bryan is expanding and rebranding

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - I Heart Bryan has announced they are officially expanding and rebranding.

This means their name will be changing to “We Heart Incorporated”, but their mission remains the same.

“With our expansion, we had to change up our structure a little bit, so that’s why we have ‘We Heart’ now because we do want to expand to other communities,” COO Amelia McCracken said. “Our mission is still the same. We want to bring unity to our community, but now it’s multiple communities.”

We Heart Incorporated will serve as the umbrella corporation as they expand to additional communities beyond Bryan and Hearne.

“We will seek out those that are like us that lead with passion, those that love the lot, and we will gather the good and we will strengthen the good and we will energize the good to run out evil,” CEO Fabi Payton said.

Payton says this gives them the opportunity to spread their mission to a larger number of communities and fight hate.

On top of internal changes, the organization also continues to plan events in the Brazos Valley.

“Walk a Mile in My Shoes” will be hosted at Hearne High School this Saturday from 12-2 p.m. to give people an opportunity to speak with first responders and build a better understanding between them.

