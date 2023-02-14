I Heart Bryan is expanding and rebranding

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - I Heart Bryan has announced they are officially expanding and rebranding.

This means their name will be changing to “We Heart Incorporated”, but their mission remains the same.

“With our expansion, we had to change up our structure a little bit, so that’s why we have ‘We Heart’ now because we do want to expand to other communities,” COO Amelia McCracken said. “Our mission is still the same. We want to bring unity to our community, but now it’s multiple communities.”

We Heart Incorporated will serve as the umbrella corporation as they expand to additional communities beyond Bryan and Hearne.

“We will seek out those that are like us that lead with passion, those that love the lot, and we will gather the good and we will strengthen the good and we will energize the good to run out evil,” CEO Fabi Payton said.

Payton says this gives them the opportunity to spread their mission to a larger number of communities and fight hate.

On top of internal changes, the organization also continues to plan events in the Brazos Valley.

“Walk a Mile in My Shoes” will be hosted at Hearne High School this Saturday from 12-2 p.m. to give people an opportunity to speak with first responders and build a better understanding between them.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash reported in Burleson County
Troopers identify woman killed in Burleson County crash
Work is expected to be completed this summer.
TxDOT to begin work along Texas Avenue
Shannon Morton has worked in photography for 12 years and owns her own studio in College...
Brazos Valley baby goes viral in a photoshoot, highlighting beauty in birth defect
While natural gas is odorless, a nontoxic chemical that gets added does smell. This is called...
Recycling center responds to concerns following gas smell in Bryan
Ashlee Watts, 44, of College Station turned herself in to authorities and was booked into the...
Hearing over license of veterinarian accused of animal cruelty underway

Latest News

BCS Chamber President, Glen Brewer, says this is a trip the group makes every legislative...
BCS Chamber heads to Austin to share legislative priorities
Truman Chocolates owner Mitch Siegert shows how to make chocolate-covered strawberries and...
Learn Valentine’s Day DIY ideas from Truman Chocolates
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
The College Station Municipal Court released four search warrants executed by College Station...
Warrants show early morning searches in College Station focused on ’high-level’ drug dealer