Learn Valentine’s Day DIY ideas from Truman Chocolates

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Valentine’s Day preparations have been well underway at Truman Chocolates.

The team started gearing up for the special holiday after Christmas. They made over 6,000 chocolates for the store and Valentine’s Day orders over the weekend alone.

For those who are in need of some last-minute sweets, Truman Chocolates has a wide range of flavor options from strawberry to Crème Brûlée and red velvet. The team is also still able to ship orders by Tuesday, but the cut-off time to have those fulfilled in time is 4 p.m. Monday.

If you’d like to make something special for a friend or a significant other, Truman Chocolates owner Mitch Sierget has some DIY ideas. Get a look at how you can prepare chocolate-covered strawberries and Crème Brûlée at home.

Chocolate-covered Strawberries

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Ingredients:

Strawberries

Chocolate bar of choice

Directions:

Heat chocolate in the microwave in 15 second increments until it gets to 92 degrees.

Dip strawberries in melted chocolate and let them sit until dry.

Crème Brûlée

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Ingredients:

32 ounces heavy cream

Six ounces sugar

Pinch of salt

Vanilla bean

5.5 ounces egg yolks (beaten)

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Directions:

Combine the cream, four ounces of the sugar, and the salt and bring to a simmer over medium heat, stirring gently with a wooden spoon. Remove from the heat. Split the vanilla bean, scrape the seeds from the pod, add both the pod and scrapings to the pan, cover, and steep for 15 minutes.

Bring the cream to a boil.

Meanwhile, blend the egg yolks with the remaining two ounces of sugar. Temper by gradually adding about one-third of the hot cream, stirring constantly with a wire whisk. Add the remaining hot cream. Strain and ladle into ramekins, filling them three-quarters full.

Bake in a water bath at 325 degrees until just set, 20 to 25 minutes.

Remove the custards from the water bath and wipe the ramekins dry. Refrigerate until fully chilled.

To finish the Crème Brûlée, evenly coat each custard’s surface with a thin layer of sugar. Use a propane torch to melt and caramelize the sugar and serve.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

If you’d like the skip the hassle and buy in store, Truman Chocolates is located at 4407 South Texas Avenue in Bryan and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. More information on flavors can be found here. You can also sign up for the shop’s newsletter on the website.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.