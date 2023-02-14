Navasota PD arrests woman accused of making threats, pursuit

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following news release has been sent to us by the Navasota Police Department:

On February 10, 2023, around 10:30 am Navasota Police Officers responded to a business in the 600 block of South LaSalle for a report of a threat. Employees stated a customer, Rosalind McCoy (25) out of Navasota, threatened them over the phone in reference to a charge that was made on her credit card to pay off a loan. Officers discovered that Ms. McCoy was not present at the time but had made multiple threats to harm the employees.

At approximately 12:00pm, Officers observed Ms. McCoy driving around the business and attempted a traffic stop. Ms. McCoy fled from the officers, which officers pursued her, leading onto Highway 6. Eventually, Ms. McCoy was stopped in the 12000 block of Highway 6. Inside the vehicle, officers located a large brick, a kitchen knife, and marijuana. Ms. McCoy confessed the knife and brick were to be used to harm the employees.

Ms. McCoy was taken to the Grimes County jail and charged with Evading in a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Marijuana, and Terroristic Threat.

