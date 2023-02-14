Navasota PD arrests woman accused of making threats, pursuit

Police say a brick, kitchen knife and narcotics were found in her vehicle following a pursuit that ended on Highway 6.
Navasota police arrested a woman who is accused of making threats to employees of a business.
Navasota police arrested a woman who is accused of making threats to employees of a business.(Storyblocks)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following news release has been sent to us by the Navasota Police Department:

On February 10, 2023, around 10:30 am Navasota Police Officers responded to a business in the 600 block of South LaSalle for a report of a threat. Employees stated a customer, Rosalind McCoy (25) out of Navasota, threatened them over the phone in reference to a charge that was made on her credit card to pay off a loan. Officers discovered that Ms. McCoy was not present at the time but had made multiple threats to harm the employees.

At approximately 12:00pm, Officers observed Ms. McCoy driving around the business and attempted a traffic stop. Ms. McCoy fled from the officers, which officers pursued her, leading onto Highway 6. Eventually, Ms. McCoy was stopped in the 12000 block of Highway 6. Inside the vehicle, officers located a large brick, a kitchen knife, and marijuana. Ms. McCoy confessed the knife and brick were to be used to harm the employees.

Ms. McCoy was taken to the Grimes County jail and charged with Evading in a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Marijuana, and Terroristic Threat.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The College Station Municipal Court released four search warrants executed by College Station...
Warrants show early morning searches in College Station focused on ’high-level’ drug dealer
The victim told police the suspect used a firearm
Bryan man arrested after late night robbery in College Station
Work is expected to be completed this summer.
TxDOT to begin work along Texas Avenue
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State
Shannon Morton has worked in photography for 12 years and owns her own studio in College...
Brazos Valley baby goes viral in a photoshoot, highlighting beauty in birth defect

Latest News

cj bbq
Save a life one car ride at a time
Hot Homes V Day
The lead designers of Urban Rubbish Floristry share how to create different styles of...
Create a stellar Valentine’s Day arrangment