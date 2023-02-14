Police: 4 students shot outside Pittsburgh high school

FILE - The shooting occurred outside Westinghouse Academy 6-12 in the Homewood neighborhood.
FILE - The shooting occurred outside Westinghouse Academy 6-12 in the Homewood neighborhood.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Four students were shot outside a Pittsburgh high school, but no life-threatening injuries have been reported, police said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety and school officials said the shooting occurred outside Westinghouse Academy 6-12 in the Homewood neighborhood as students were being dismissed Tuesday afternoon.

Police said three male students and a female student appeared to have wounds to their hands and other extremities. Three were taken to a hospital by paramedics and the fourth was transported by a family member, police said. All were in stable condition.

No arrests were immediately reported and officials said it was too early to say whether the shooting appeared targeted or random.

Pittsburgh Public Schools said “a significant law enforcement presence” was securing the safe dismissal of students and staff, and the school would operate remotely Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The College Station Municipal Court released four search warrants executed by College Station...
Warrants show early morning searches in College Station focused on ’high-level’ drug dealer
The victim told police the suspect used a firearm
Bryan man arrested after late night robbery in College Station
Work is expected to be completed this summer.
TxDOT to begin work along Texas Avenue
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State
Shannon Morton has worked in photography for 12 years and owns her own studio in College...
Brazos Valley baby goes viral in a photoshoot, highlighting beauty in birth defect

Latest News

Smooch a Pooch
Otters at Living Shores Aquarium painted Valentine's Day cards.
CUTE: Otters paint Valentine’s Day cards for hospital patients
Temple Fire & Rescue shared photos of Cpt. Dustin McGraw and his wife, Chrissy, who is an...
Forever Valentines: Cop, firefighter find love while responding to call
A mass shooting at Michigan State University Monday night left three students dead and five...
Fraternity president, science student among shooting victims
cj bbq