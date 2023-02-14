Puppy kisses for Valentine’s Day with TAMU PAWS

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Don’t forget to share the love with your extra special someone-- your dog!

From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., TAMU PAWS will be hosting “Smooch a Pooch,” a Valentine-themed photo booth for you and your pup at Century Square.

If you don’t have a furry friend of your own, don’t worry. They’ll have some cuddly friends ready to meet you on The Green.

Kisses are just $2 and all of the money raised with benefit TAMU PAWS’ philanthropy, the International Animal Rescue and local animal shelters.

TAMU PAWS Fundraising Officer, Tori Sacasa, says there’s another event coming up to keep on your radar. It’s called Cstat’s Cutest Cats.

“We’re on the search to find the cutest cat in all of College Station. You can enter your cat for $5 and win some big prizes from our sponsors,” she said.

You can follow TAMU PAWS on Instagram, @tamupaws, for their latest updates.

