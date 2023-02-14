Registration open for Navasota Citizens Academy

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Registration is now open for a program that offers a behind the scenes look at how the local government operates in the city of Navasota.

The 2023 Navasota Citizens University (NCU) allows residents the opportunity to try their hand as government finance managers, firefighters, police officers, wastewater operators and other officials.

According to the city of Navasota, the 8-week program offers interactive “real world” classes that acquaint participants with the inner workings of Navasota City government.

Students will learn about setting a budget, tour city facilities, go behind the scenes with police officers, run tests on wastewater, meet animals from our shelter and experience the challenges encountered by firefighters as they save lives.

There will also be opportunities to meet with department directors to learn how various departments serve citizens.

Registration is free and the classes will be held on Tuesdays from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Applications must be submitted by March 7, 2023.

For more information about how to register you can visit https://www.navasotatx.gov/ or call the City Secretary’s Office at (936) 825-6475.

