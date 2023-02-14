Sumlin hired as Maryland Tight Ends Coach

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kevin Sumlin is returning to the college football sidelines. Jeff Ermann is reporting that the former Texas A&M Head Football Coach is being hired as the Co-Offensive Coordinator and Tight Ends Coach at Maryland.

The job will be the first college football assistants job for Sumlin since he was at Oklahoma in 2007.

Sumlin won a pair of Conference USA titles at the University of Houston before being hired at Texas A&M where he posted six straight winning seasons including the program’s best mark since 1947 when the Aggies went 11-2 and beat Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl behind Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Johnny Manziel.

