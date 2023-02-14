Theil & Nelson named to SEC Community Service Team

(KBTX)
By Rachel Perreault, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M graduate swimmer Caroline Theil was named to the 2023 SEC Women’s Swimming & Diving Community Service Team, announced by the league office Tuesday.

The Community Service Team highlights a student-athlete from each school who gives back to their community in superior service efforts.

Theil has devoted her time in Rev’ved Up to Read as she volunteered to read to second grade students in the local Bryan-College Station area. The Lincoln, Nebraska, native also took on the role as an Executive Board Leader in WE(3)-Women Encourage, Equip & Empower for both the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years.

While balancing her academic and swimming career, Theil also served as a peer mentor for Hullabaloo U while also being a part of the Horizon Performance Emerging Leaders Program.

Additionally, she became a Traditions Night Huddle Leader in the Fall of 2021 and 2022.

Theil graduated with a degree in Allied Health while also minoring in Psychology in May 2022 and is currently working toward her Masters in Entrepreneurial Leadership in the Mays Business School.

The senior has earned multiple academic honors including CSCAA Scholar All-America, and is a multiyear member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll and a member of Athletic Director Honor Roll.

Texas A&M junior swimmer Carter Nelson was also named to the 2023 SEC Men’s Swimming & Diving Community Service Team, announced by the league office Tuesday.

Nelson, a native of Columbia, Illinois, has devoted his time to his community, logging over 20 hours of community service in Aggieland.

He has devoted time to Rev’ved Up to Read, reading to second grade students in the local Bryan-College Station area.

The junior has volunteered his time with Sleep in Heavenly and at Spring Creek, while also helping run the AggiesCAN initiative, the largest student-athlete run canned food drive in the nation. 

Nelson is working towards his degree in Construction Science with a minor in Business as he juggles his time between school, swimming and volunteering.

He has also taken on a leadership role including the Vice President of Selfless Service for the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) for the 2022-23 school year.

Additionally, Nelson was a member of the Brand U Professional Development Program in the Fall of 2022.

