Treat of the Day: Bryan Officer promoted to Sergeant

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Officer Brendt Snyder was promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

Sergeant Snyder began his career with the Bryan Police Department in 2009. He served the community as a Patrol Officer until he transferred to the Directed Deployment Team in 2015. He returned to the patrol division in 2019.

Sergeant Snyder has also been a member of the Tactical Response Team and a Field Training Officer since 2013.

During his time on patrol, he received many awards for his police work and service to the community.

Sergeant Snyder has received recognition for his exceptional work and service to the community:

• 2015 – Awarded Police Commendation

• 2019 – Received Advanced Peace Officer Certification

• 2020 – Awarded Police Commendation

• 2021 – Awarded Life Saving Award

• 2022 – Awarded Police Commendation

• 2022 – Received Master Peace Officer Certification

Sergeant Brendt Snyder will be assigned to the Patrol Division.

