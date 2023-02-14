Treat of the Day: Bryan Officer promoted to Sergeant

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Officer Brendt Snyder was promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

Sergeant Snyder began his career with the Bryan Police Department in 2009. He served the community as a Patrol Officer until he transferred to the Directed Deployment Team in 2015. He returned to the patrol division in 2019.

Sergeant Snyder has also been a member of the Tactical Response Team and a Field Training Officer since 2013.

During his time on patrol, he received many awards for his police work and service to the community.

Sergeant Snyder has received recognition for his exceptional work and service to the community:

• 2015 – Awarded Police Commendation

• 2019 – Received Advanced Peace Officer Certification

• 2020 – Awarded Police Commendation

• 2021 – Awarded Life Saving Award

• 2022 – Awarded Police Commendation

• 2022 – Received Master Peace Officer Certification

Sergeant Brendt Snyder will be assigned to the Patrol Division.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash reported in Burleson County
Troopers identify woman killed in Burleson County crash
Work is expected to be completed this summer.
TxDOT to begin work along Texas Avenue
Shannon Morton has worked in photography for 12 years and owns her own studio in College...
Brazos Valley baby goes viral in a photoshoot, highlighting beauty in birth defect
While natural gas is odorless, a nontoxic chemical that gets added does smell. This is called...
Recycling center responds to concerns following gas smell in Bryan
Ashlee Watts, 44, of College Station turned herself in to authorities and was booked into the...
Hearing over license of veterinarian accused of animal cruelty underway

Latest News

Treat of the Day: Bryan Officer promoted to Sergeant
Treat of the Day: Bryan Officer promoted to Sergeant
Brenham ISD athletes bring home six medals from Special Olympics basketball competition
Treat of the Day: Brenham ISD athletes bring home six medals from Special Olympics basketball competition
Bryan ISD JROTC Marksmanship Teams compete and win big at Houston competition
Treat of the Day: JROTC Marksmanship Teams win big at competition
Retired Texas A&M professor receives Curtis R. Tunnell Lifetime Achievement in Archeology Award
Treat of the Day: Retired Texas A&M professor receives Curtis R. Tunnell Lifetime Achievement in Archeology Award