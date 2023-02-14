Treat of the Day: Texas A&M graduate nominated for Oscar

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M graduate and Plano native Craig Hammock was recently nominated for an Oscar.

He was nominated for his visual effects works on “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

It’s his second Oscar nomination with the first for Deepwater Horizon.

Hammock graduated from Texas A&M in 1994 after spending two years in the visualization program.

