Treat of the Day: Texas A&M graduate nominated for Oscar
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M graduate and Plano native Craig Hammock was recently nominated for an Oscar.
He was nominated for his visual effects works on “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
It’s his second Oscar nomination with the first for Deepwater Horizon.
Hammock graduated from Texas A&M in 1994 after spending two years in the visualization program.
Learn more about Craig Hammock and his time at Texas A&M here.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.