On 10th anniversary of Knights of Columbus tragedy 2 Bryan firefighters honored for their sacrifice

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Fire Department held a memorial honoring two firefighters fallen in the line of duty.

Lt. Greg Pickard and Lt. Eric Wallace responded to a fire that broke out in the Knights of Columbus Hall on Feb. 15, 2013.

According to the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office, Lt. Wallace became separated during interior operations and radioed for help. Lt. Gregory Pickard, along with Firefighter Ricky Mantey and Firefighter Mitchell Moran attempted the rescue when the fire progressed to flashover conditions and enveloped the firefighters resulting in fatal injuries to Lt. Wallace and Lt. Pickard and near fatal injuries to Mantey and Moran.

On Wednesday morning, members of the community and the Bryan Fire department honored their lives with an honor guard ceremony, presentation to the families and an Air 12 Fly-over.

“This year being the 10th anniversary, we wanted to do something bigger,” said Gerald Burnett, Battalion Chief – Assistant Fire Marshal. “We came out to the memorial site. Normally we do something at our fire stations. But, we came to the firefighter memorial on the grounds were we honor our prior service members.”

Burnett said he admires both Wallace and Pickard for their dedication to their work and the kindness they both spread along the way.

“Both these guys were just, real good family men, christians, loved their crews, loved firefighting. Good in patience, knew their way around the fire ground. Just great people,” said Burnett. “Greg Pickard, he kind of raised some of us in the fire service in my generation, including Eric Wallace.”

Rev. Ernest Upchurch, Chaplain, said both men were known for their guidance and mentorship to those across Bryan Fire.

“Lt. Pickard, when I first started in the fire department, I was a young man. Didn’t know anything,” said Upchurch. “I was at work one day, it was a weekend. My family came to visit me. I was sitting outside with my two daughters. Lt. Pickard at that time, picked up my daughters like they were his own. That’s how we became family.”

