Aggies Start Competition at SEC Championships Tuesday Night

By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:18 PM CST
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 19 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team began competition at SEC Championships at the Rec Center Natatorium Tuesday night. The Aggies totaled 56 points on day one.

In the women’s 3-meter prelims, three divers earned points for the Aggies with top-24 placing. Newcomer Joslyn Oakley scored 280.90 to earn 12th, Mayson Richards recorded a score of 256.50 to place 19th and Alyssa Clairmont finished 22nd with a score of 252.15. 

The 200 medley relay squad of Jordan Buechler, Charlotte Longbottom, Olivia Theall and Bobbi Kennett recorded a 1:38.18 to place 11th, contributing to Texas A&M’s point total. 

The night ended as the 800 free relay team was the fourth to touch the wall after Giulia Goerigk snuck up from behind on the last leg of the race. The swim was later reviewed and which disqualified after one of the Aggie swimmers left the blocks early. 

Live results for the swimming portion of the meet can be found here and diving results can be found here. The meet will be streamed on SEC Network+

Remaining Schedule:

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Prelims – 9:30 a.m.

Finals – 5:30 p.m. – 200 Free Relay, 500 Free, 200 IM, 50 Free, Women’s 1-Meter 

Thursday, Feb. 16

Prelims – 9:30 a.m.

Finals – 5:30 p.m. – 400 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Free, Men’s 3-Meter 

Friday, Feb. 17

Prelims – 9:30 a.m.

Finals – 5:30 p.m. – 200 Fly, 100 Back, 100 Breast, Women’s Platform, 400 Medley Relay 

Saturday, Feb. 18

Prelims – 9:30 a.m.

Finals – 5:30 p.m. – 1650 Free, 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breast, Men’s Platform, 400 Free Relay 

