A&M Consolidated Lady Tigers pitch shutout against Montgomery

By Aaron Tomplait / A&M Consolidated Lady Tiger Soccer
Published: Feb. 14, 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Lady Tiger soccer team put on an impressive performance Tuesday evening defeating Montgomery 4-0. The team was firing on all cylinders, with multiple players contributing to the win.

Ashton Magnunson scored the first goal of the game, putting the Lady Tigers on the scoreboard early. Kate Homeyer followed up with a second goal, and Ava Ravanbakhsh added to the lead with a set piece goal from Grace Tomlinson. Ella Goodwin sealed the victory with an impressive 40-yard goal.

The Lady Tigers’ defense was equally impressive, finishing the first half of district play without allowing a single goal. Their dominance on the field was a testament to the hard work and dedication of the team.

The JV soccer team also had an outstanding performance, finishing the first half of district play undefeated and allowing no goals. The Lady Tigers are showing their depth and talent across all levels of play.

The Lady Tigers’ victory over Mongomery is a promising sign for the rest of the season. With the team’s determination and skill, they are sure to continue to make headlines in the world of girls soccer.

