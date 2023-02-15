BCS Chamber shares initiatives for Legislative Session, ensuring Brazos Valley is included

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - On Tuesday over a dozen groups of chamber members from both Bryan and College Station explored the state Capitol.

The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce came to Austin with a list of priorities to put in front of lawmakers, explaining the needs back at home.

Jason Cornelius, the Chair of the BCS Chamber Board of Directors, told KBTX the need to meet during this legislative session is greater than ever.

“We have over 16 teams with two to three people each meeting with as many legislatures as we can to get our action plan in front of them,” said Cornelius. “This is the first time we’re here, in person, in four years.”

Cornelius said their list of needs cover all across the Brazos Valley including lowering taxes, financing public education and infrastructure. One of the main concerns put in front of the legislature was transportation.

“Bryan-College Station isn’t the tiny town people think that it is. We are a growing community with over 300,000 people. We have to have the roads and infrastructure to handle all those. That’s what we’re trying to accomplish today. With everything happening, we have the big Highway 6 improvement. We are already seeing some scale back on that because of supply chain and rise in construction costs. We are here making sure these projects, that we desperately need, will still be funded,” said Cornelius.

College Station Mayor John Nichols agreed with Cornelius, and said along from healthcare, transportation is a necessity for a growing community.

“Top priorities like the Bush-Wellborn Crossing and widening of Earl Rudder freeway. You get those funded and they won’t start for another year because of final planning. Then, inflation takes up to 20% of it away without stopping the scale of the project, so we really do need additional funding,” said Mayor Nichols.

Kyle Kacal, Texas House of Representatives District 12, said education was another concern chamber members brought to his office.

“Education at the forefront,” said Kacal. “We have two incredible schools in Bryan and College Station. Texas A&M and our good partners at Blinn. With a budget surplus, teachers’ salaries have to be in the conversation. Not just them but all businesses across the Brazos Valley. We need to make wages higher so people will want to stay here in our community.”

Glen Brewer, President of the Bryan College Station Chamber of Commerce said while legislators look for solutions to these issues, he wants to make sure they also stand the test of time.

“What we’re looking for is sustainability. We don’t wanna throw some money and then it doesn’t go away, or you have to replace that the next year. So, you have to look at solving problems, not throwing money at them and I think that’s a good thing,” Brewer said.

City leaders also highlighted the need for a local mental health facility that would not only serve Bryan-College Station, but all seven counties in the Brazos Valley.

The Bryan College Station Chamber of Commerce is headed back to the Brazos Valley on Tuesday after their meetings. But, legislators will remain in Austin through May as they work to complete the 88th Legislative Session.

