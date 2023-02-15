Brazos Christian advances to TAPPS Regional Finals after 60-30 win over Live Oak

Brazos Christian advances to TAPPS Regional Finals after 60-30 win over Live Oak
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Christian Lady Eagles won their TAPPS Area Round playoff game with a 60-30 win over Waco Live Oak Tuesday night at Eagle Gym.

Brooke Jacobus and Emily Angerer each scored 13 points, while Cate Wright added 12. Brazos Christian improves to 26-6 and advances to the Regional Tournament starting Friday.

