Brazos Christian advances to TAPPS Regional Finals after 60-30 win over Live Oak

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Christian Lady Eagles won their TAPPS Area Round playoff game with a 60-30 win over Waco Live Oak Tuesday night at Eagle Gym.

Brooke Jacobus and Emily Angerer each scored 13 points, while Cate Wright added 12. Brazos Christian improves to 26-6 and advances to the Regional Tournament starting Friday.

