Brazos Valley Injury Prevention Coalition raising awareness for speeding across Texas

The Brazos Valley Injury Prevention Coalition has been traveling across Texas to spread...
The Brazos Valley Injury Prevention Coalition has been traveling across Texas to spread awareness about the dangers of speeding.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In an effort to decrease speeding-related accidents and deaths, the Brazos Valley Injury Prevention Coalition has been traveling across Texas to spread awareness about the dangers of speeding.

School groups, churches, civic centers and more can hear about the organization’s program for free thanks to TxDOT.

Organizers say that speeding is the number one contributing factor for fatalities on Texas roadways.

Program Manager Cindy Kovar says their program has been a wake-up call for all drivers in the state.

“They just kind of think they’re invincible and they don’t realize that a crash can kill them or kill someone else or cause serious injury. They kind of think they’re not going to have that thing happen to them,” said Kovar.

If you would like to hear more about the Brazos Valley Injury Prevention Coalition and the programs they have for speeding, you can email Kovar at cmkovar@ag.tamu.edu.

