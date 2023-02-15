Brighten your space with the Texas Plant Connection

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A shop near downtown Bryan is connecting people to plants. The Texas Plant Connection is an exclusive houseplant store that carries a variety of plants from beginner-friendly options to those that are rare and highly sought-after.

Before launching the retail store on North Texas Avenue in Bryan, the Texas Plant Connection started as an online shop in 2020.

“We are just having the best time here,” owner Sarah Quinn said. “Everyone loves it, so we’re super excited.”

Research shows that there are several health benefits to household plants. Along with brightening spaces, plants can improve air quality and even decrease stress. Quinn has seen this firsthand with customers.

“Even if you’re not a plant person, you can’t deny that there’s not a powerful and profound effect that these plants can have on your life and your space.”

The Texas Plant Connection has several familiar options that don’t take a lot of maintenance. Some of those include the golden pothos, the monstera deliciosa and the ficus tineke.

“They don’t like to be loved to death,” Quinn said. “For people that are busy, these are great options to add some plant life to your home.”

If you’re looking for color, the philodendron pink princess, the variegated monstera albo and the philodendron billietiae have different shades.

Whether you already have houseplants or plan to buy them soon, it’s a great time to start preparing for spring. The varying outdoor conditions along with people using both air conditioning and heaters can lessen air moisture, which plants don’t favor. That’s why Quinn recommends using a humidifier to keep plants healthy.

Quinn also suggests repotting plants to set them up for continued growth in the spring and summer. This is why the Texas Plant connections offer a few soil mixes, which can be found here.

The Texas Plant Connection is located at 410 North Texas Avenue in Bryan and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. To keep up with the shop, you can follow its Facebook and Instagram.

You can also shop for plants, accessories and more on the website.

