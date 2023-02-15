Burleson Co. Chamber to hold annual banquet

Meeting to review annual highlights, outline future objectives, recognize volunteers and present annual awards
KBTX News 3 at Noon
By Crystal Galny
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Members and leaders of the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce will gather next month for their annual banquet.

The Annual Banquet is the year-end meeting to review highlights, outline future objectives, recognize volunteers and present awards. The banquet’s guest speaker is Somerville’s very own Gena Jerkins.

This year’s banquet is Thursday, March 30 at 6 p.m. at Double Creek Crossing in Caldwell.

Individual tickets are $40, or $400 for a business table for eight.

The Chamber is a nonprofit so any funds raised from the banquet will go to community events.

For ticket information, call 979-567-0000 or go to burlesoncountytx.com.

