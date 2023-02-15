College Station Lady Cougars shutout Brenham 3-0

By Jimmy Polland / College Station Lady Cougar Socccer
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:13 PM CST
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Lady Cougar soccer team improved to 4-3 in district play with a 3-0 win over Brenham Tuesday night at Cub Field. 

Midway through the first half Olivia Feagin put the Cougs up 1-0 with a great left footed shot into the top right corner of the goal. 

The Cougars struck just before halftime when Kennedy Voitier scored from 25 yards out to give the Cougs a 2-0 lead. 

With just a few minutes left in the game, Eli Dang’s cross was knocked in by a Cub player for the last goal of the game.  MacKenzie Martin had the shutout in goal. 

The JV won 2-0, with Celeste Arellano and Arian Owens getting the goals for the Cougs. 

Sydney Abington and Atzhiri Sotelo shared the shutout in goal.  Next up for the Cougars will be against Lake Creek Friday night in Montgomery.

