Consol’s valiant effort in the second half comes up short in bi-district round

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated girls’ basketball team lost to Killeen 50-49 in the bi-district round of the UIL 5A Playoffs at Rockdale’s Tiger Gym Tuesday night.

Consol outscored Killeen 37-23 in the second half, but the valiant comeback was not enough. The Lady Tigers cut an 8-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter to three points with 29 seconds to go before ultimately falling by one.

The Lady Roos jumped out to an 18-0 lead before Mia Teran finally hit a three-pointer to trail 18-3 at the end of the first quarter. Consol trailed 27-12 at halftime.

The Lady Tigers’ season comes to an end with a 19-17 record and 11-3 in district play.

