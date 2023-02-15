First TEEX firefighter instructor dies, leaves long-lasting legacy in fire services

David White.
David White.(Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Center)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A firefighter, educator and mentor to many in our community has died after years of service.

According to an obituary, David White grew up volunteering at his hometown’s fire station in McAllen, Texas. They say that’s where he sparked a passion for serving.

After over a decade of service as a municipal firefighter, White was then recruited to be the first instructor for the Texas Engineering and Extension Service Recruit Firefighter Training program at Texas A&M.

White later launched his own training and consulting service, Fire and Safety Specialists, Inc. White also served on many state and national fire service organizations. White received a B.S. in technical education from Texas A&M and taught in the initial fire protection classes developed by Blinn College where he received an Associate’s of Science degree.

Chaplain for the Bryan Fire Department, Ernest Upchurch, said White set the bar high for firefighters across the Brazos Valley.

“David White is someone many people looked up to,” said Upchurch. “He was a core value to TEEX. He was a great guy. He was always jovial, always had a great joke. He enjoyed the fire service. He loved his job.”

David White’s visitation will be held at the Central Church of Christ in Bryan on Saturday Feb. 18 starting at 10:30 a.m., with the funeral beginning at 11:30 a.m.

For more information on David White, click here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albert Charles Eashak, 63
Canadian man arrested in College Station, found with 6 false ID’s
The College Station Municipal Court released four search warrants executed by College Station...
Warrants show early morning searches in College Station focused on ’high-level’ drug dealer
Navasota police arrested a woman who is accused of making threats to employees of a business.
Navasota PD arrests woman accused of making threats, pursuit
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State
No students injured after crash involving Bryan ISD school bus

Latest News

8th Annual Starlight Affair
The Brazos Valley Injury Prevention Coalition has been traveling across Texas to spread...
Brazos Valley Injury Prevention Coalition raising awareness for speeding across Texas
Special Olympics athletes are preparing to compete in the area six spring games.
Organizers prepare for return of Special Olympics spring games
New York Bestselling Author comes to The Arts Council next month
Bryan Fire Department holds ceremony honoring two firefighters killed in action.
On 10th anniversary of Knights of Columbus tragedy 2 Bryan firefighters honored for their sacrifice