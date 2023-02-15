First TEEX firefighter instructor dies, leaves long-lasting legacy in fire services

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A firefighter, educator and mentor to many in our community has died after years of service.

According to an obituary, David White grew up volunteering at his hometown’s fire station in McAllen, Texas. They say that’s where he sparked a passion for serving.

After over a decade of service as a municipal firefighter, White was then recruited to be the first instructor for the Texas Engineering and Extension Service Recruit Firefighter Training program at Texas A&M.

White later launched his own training and consulting service, Fire and Safety Specialists, Inc. White also served on many state and national fire service organizations. White received a B.S. in technical education from Texas A&M and taught in the initial fire protection classes developed by Blinn College where he received an Associate’s of Science degree.

Chaplain for the Bryan Fire Department, Ernest Upchurch, said White set the bar high for firefighters across the Brazos Valley.

“David White is someone many people looked up to,” said Upchurch. “He was a core value to TEEX. He was a great guy. He was always jovial, always had a great joke. He enjoyed the fire service. He loved his job.”

David White’s visitation will be held at the Central Church of Christ in Bryan on Saturday Feb. 18 starting at 10:30 a.m., with the funeral beginning at 11:30 a.m.

