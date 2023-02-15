Focus at Four: Texas A&M expert breaks down inflation and grocery store prices

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The pace of consumer price increases eased again in January compared with a year earlier, the latest sign that the high inflation that has gripped Americans for nearly two years is slowing.

However, some shoppers at the grocery store are still feeling the pain in their wallets.

In January, egg prices rose 8.5% compared to the month before, according to inflation data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The data shows that in the year through January, egg prices soared 70.1%.

“It’s avian influenza that has wiped out about 40 million egg-laying chickens in the United States and so we get this big unexpected supply drop and that causes higher prices,” said Dr. David Anderson, a professor in the Department of Agricultural Economics at Texas A&M University.

Anderson said high prices can also be attributed to other factors.

“We’ve had higher prices because of fuel wages, packaging, as well as transporting the eggs to our stores,” said Anderson. “Feed costs are higher too but it’s really an unexpected change in supplies caused by an animal disease.”

While experts say inflation may be starting to cool down, Anderson said it could take some time to see lower prices at the grocery store because it takes time to respond to higher prices.

“After producers get those high prices, biology takes over,” said Anderson. “On egg prices, what comes first? The chickens or eggs? We’ve got to have some more eggs to make some more chickens so we expand that supply and that just takes time.”

You can watch the full interview from First News at Four in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.