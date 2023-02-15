Focus at Four: Texas American Federation of Teachers breaks down proposed raises for Texas teachers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Teachers across the state of Texas are hopeful for raises after a handful of bills were filed in Austin.

The most notable piece of legislation is House Bill 1548 which would give teachers a $15,000 pay increase as well as a 25% raise for other school employees.

According to the National Education Association, Texas ranks 28th in the nation for teacher pay. That ranking is $7,600 less than the national average.

“Over the last 10 years, when you factor in inflation, our members in College Station ISD have had almost a 20% reduction in their real salary,” said Zeph Capo, president of the Texas American Federation of Teachers. “It’s been almost a 12% reduction in the Bryan Independent School District. So that we know that this is well overdue and we hope that this certainly passes.”

Capo said many Texas teachers are leaving the classroom due to pay and other issues like working conditions, staffing loans, and behavioral issues.

“We are having people leave to take jobs in other industries so that they’re not having to work two or three jobs to take care of their own kids,” said Capo.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has listed raises for Texas teachers as a top priority in the state legislature.

“I think lawmakers can address it by making sure that there is a clean bill that provides the funding that gets it directly to teachers,” said Capo. “They can also do it by increasing the basic allotment that’s sent to our school districts because when the school districts received an increase from the state, then they’re required to pass some of that down to our teachers and other staff,” said Capo.

The Texas Tribune reports that both the Texas Senate and House have proposed raises for teachers, including a program that would give educators a raise based on their performance.

The legislation was filed in January by State Rep. James Talarico, who says 40% of Texas teachers work a second job.

When I was a public school teacher, I struggled to make ends meet.



40% of Texas teachers work a second job. Thousands are leaving the profession to find work that can pay the bills.



Today I’m introducing legislation to give every teacher in Texas a $15,000 pay raise. #txlege pic.twitter.com/Ce2B4FdKWO — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) January 24, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.