FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Franklin and Mexia are sharing the District 20-3A Championship after the Lions fell to Mexia 53-52 at Franklin Gym Tuesday night.

The Lions were down by two at half and the game remained close all second half.

With three seconds left, Landon LeBouf heaved a half court shot, but it hit the right side of the backboard.

