Go from hot to cold and back with transitional clothing at Witt’s End

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s that time of the year in the Brazos Valley when you put on your biggest coat in the morning and end up stripping down to a tank top by the end of the day.

Witt’s End has a wide variety of items you can wear for days like this.

Owner, Karen Witt, calls this “transitional clothing.”

“This is a layering concept. You can wear a light jacket with a cap sleeve sweater underneath, or throw a long sleeve underneath the sweater with no jacket at all, or wear all three,” she said.

Witt says layering is a great option for crisp days in the Spring.

“This can be for fall or for spring. It all depends on what you put on bottom, what you add to it, or layer with it. You can make it what you want,” she said.

She uses the “same, same, different” rule when it comes to layering. For example, she paired a winter white pant with a similar solid, white sweater over the top of a more colorfully designed long-sleeve t-shirt.

Run, don’t walk, to the 40% to 60% off sale Witt is having at the store right now. She says the sale lasts until everything is sold out, so now is the best time to stop by and update your fall and winter wardrobe.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.