Navigating love with the help of a marriage counselor

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s the season of love. For some, love connotates the best, most romantic things in life. For others, it might bring about thoughts of trauma and struggle.

At various points in an individual’s and a family’s life, those barriers to healthy relationships rise, and while a community of support can at times offer guidance through healing, there are instances when an expert should be involved.

Jeremy Dew, LPC, joined The Three to talk about relationship red flags, how to overcome tough situations as a couple and how to feel content with being single.

Dew says if you’re questioning whether or not it’s time to seek professional help, the answer is yes.

“Couples have different capacities for things,” he explained. “If there’s emotional or physical abuse, you need to get out of it, but if you’re in a relationship where you’re both willing to engage in a conversation or in conflict with an openness to be changed by the other, it’s a good moment to get professional help instead of giving up.”

In our community, Dew says a lot of people get married and start a family at a young age. Because of this, it’s easy for singles to feel like they’re alone.

“Forty-percent of folks between 25 and 54 are single, not partnered, in America. Those people often report that they tend to be happier,” he said.

Dew says one question to ask yourself is how you can live a more psychologically rich life.

“What are the things that bring novelty and meaning to your life and how do you move towards that?” he asked. “If you’re someone who really wants to be in an intimate partnership, that partnership is something that needs to come alongside your already full life.”

You can learn more about Dew’s services at The Oakwood Collaborative here.

