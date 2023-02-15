Navigating love with the help of a marriage counselor

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s the season of love. For some, love connotates the best, most romantic things in life. For others, it might bring about thoughts of trauma and struggle.

At various points in an individual’s and a family’s life, those barriers to healthy relationships rise, and while a community of support can at times offer guidance through healing, there are instances when an expert should be involved.

Jeremy Dew, LPC, joined The Three to talk about relationship red flags, how to overcome tough situations as a couple and how to feel content with being single.

Dew says if you’re questioning whether or not it’s time to seek professional help, the answer is yes.

“Couples have different capacities for things,” he explained. “If there’s emotional or physical abuse, you need to get out of it, but if you’re in a relationship where you’re both willing to engage in a conversation or in conflict with an openness to be changed by the other, it’s a good moment to get professional help instead of giving up.”

In our community, Dew says a lot of people get married and start a family at a young age. Because of this, it’s easy for singles to feel like they’re alone.

“Forty-percent of folks between 25 and 54 are single, not partnered, in America. Those people often report that they tend to be happier,” he said.

Dew says one question to ask yourself is how you can live a more psychologically rich life.

“What are the things that bring novelty and meaning to your life and how do you move towards that?” he asked. “If you’re someone who really wants to be in an intimate partnership, that partnership is something that needs to come alongside your already full life.”

You can learn more about Dew’s services at The Oakwood Collaborative here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albert Charles Eashak, 63
Canadian man arrested in College Station, found with 6 false ID’s
The College Station Municipal Court released four search warrants executed by College Station...
Warrants show early morning searches in College Station focused on ’high-level’ drug dealer
Navasota police arrested a woman who is accused of making threats to employees of a business.
Navasota PD arrests woman accused of making threats, pursuit
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State
No students injured after crash involving Bryan ISD school bus

Latest News

Witt’s End has a wide variety of items you can wear for days like this.
Go from hot to cold and back with transitional clothing at Witt’s End
Get it popping at C&J Barbecue
Get it popping at C&J Barbeque
In the market for a new home? Check this one out.
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
Carpool Gala
Help save a life, one car ride at a time