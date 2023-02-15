Organizers prepare for return of Special Olympics spring games

Special Olympics athletes are preparing to compete in the area six spring games.
Special Olympics athletes are preparing to compete in the area six spring games.(Special Olympics)
By Conner Beene
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Special Olympics athletes are preparing to compete in the area six spring games.

Contestants will be able to participate in events like track and field, tennis, cycling and more.

Athletes from Bryan, College Station and all over the Brazos Valley will meet at College Station High School on April 14 and 15 for the games.

Area six Special Olympics Volunteer Coordinator Ivonne Lyons says the best thing about the games is for the athletes to see how much support they have in the community.

”When they’re participating in this event, just to see their face light up and see them know there’s people there cheering for them and they’re so happy to come and show you their award and show you they accomplished this. This is a huge accomplishment for them,” said Lyons.

The spring games still have around 400 volunteer spots open.

If you’re interested in helping out with the games you can fill out the volunteer form.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albert Charles Eashak, 63
Canadian man arrested in College Station, found with 6 false ID’s
The College Station Municipal Court released four search warrants executed by College Station...
Warrants show early morning searches in College Station focused on ’high-level’ drug dealer
Navasota police arrested a woman who is accused of making threats to employees of a business.
Navasota PD arrests woman accused of making threats, pursuit
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State
No students injured after crash involving Bryan ISD school bus

Latest News

8th Annual Starlight Affair
The Brazos Valley Injury Prevention Coalition has been traveling across Texas to spread...
Brazos Valley Injury Prevention Coalition raising awareness for speeding across Texas
New York Bestselling Author comes to The Arts Council next month
Bryan Fire Department holds ceremony honoring two firefighters killed in action.
On 10th anniversary of Knights of Columbus tragedy 2 Bryan firefighters honored for their sacrifice