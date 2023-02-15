Organizers prepare for return of Special Olympics spring games

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Special Olympics athletes are preparing to compete in the area six spring games.

Contestants will be able to participate in events like track and field, tennis, cycling and more.

Athletes from Bryan, College Station and all over the Brazos Valley will meet at College Station High School on April 14 and 15 for the games.

Area six Special Olympics Volunteer Coordinator Ivonne Lyons says the best thing about the games is for the athletes to see how much support they have in the community.

”When they’re participating in this event, just to see their face light up and see them know there’s people there cheering for them and they’re so happy to come and show you their award and show you they accomplished this. This is a huge accomplishment for them,” said Lyons.

The spring games still have around 400 volunteer spots open.

If you’re interested in helping out with the games you can fill out the volunteer form.

