Preparations being made as Aggie Baseball opening day approaches

By Conner Beene
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Coming off of a run to the College World Series, the Texas A&M Baseball team is looking to repeat the success they had last season.

Aggieland is also preparing for a highly anticipated baseball season.

Businesses like Aggieland Outfitters are offering new merchandise for the upcoming season.

“We stagger things so every time you come in for a home baseball game, there’s going to be something new,” said Aggieland Outfitters Director of Marketing Blake Bodin.

The store has also brought back its maroon bubble makers, a popular item they had last year that sold out quickly.

They are also selling customizable Texas A&M baseball jerseys and Pringles socks.

Texas A&M Transportation is also making preparations for gameday traffic.

Debbie Albert says baseball season can be difficult to plan for because some days the baseball and basketball teams will have a game on the same day.

She says tag-teaming and making sure all parties know the activities for the day and planning accordingly helps make events successful for everyone.

You can check out alternate routes for upcoming baseball games on the Destination Aggieland app.

The first game on the Texas A&M baseball team’s schedule is happening Friday at 6 P.M. against Seattle University.

