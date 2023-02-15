TAMU Men’s Golf competes at the 46th annual John A. Burns Intercollegiate

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s golf team continues the spring slate Thursday at the 46th annual John A. Burns Intercollegiate. The par 72, 7,156 yard Ocean Course at Hōkūala is site of the three-day, 54-hole tournament.

Texas A&M trots out a formidable lineup headlined by three-time All-American Sam Bennett. He is joined by Daniel Rodrigues, Phichaksn Maichon, Jamie Montojo and Michael Heidelbaugh. Vishnu Sadagopan is also slated to compete as an individual at the event.

The Aggies enter the fray slotted and No. 10 in the Golfstat Ranking and Bushnell/Golfweek Division Coaches Poll and No. 11 in the Golfweek/Sagarin Collegiate Ranking presented by StrackaLine.

The Aggies will see familiar faces at the tournament. Seven other teams played at the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate two weeks ago which Texas A&M claimed by three-strokes over host Arizona.

The field includes 21 teams, including three teams in the Golfstat Rankings top 20. Nine conferences are represented, including five each from the Pac-12 and Mountain West and four teams from the West Coast Conference. Texas A&M is the lone representative of the SEC.

Texas A&M owns a pair of titles at the Burns Intercollegiate, winning the tournament in 2009 and 2018. Aggies have earned medalist honors at the event on four occasions, including Andrea Pavan in 2010, John Hurley in 2011 and Chandler Phillips going back-to-back in 2017 and ‘18,

In Texas A&M’s visit to the tournament last year, they finished fifth, but Bennett wowed the crowd in the final round, firing a tournament record 8-under 64 to finish second at 11-under. Bennett’s charge helped the Aggies jump five spots on the final day.

The tournament is named for the John A. Burns, the governor of Hawai’i from 1962-74. Tiger Woods (1996) headlines the list of former medalists at the event. Other victors who have gone on to win tournaments on the PGA Tour include Steve Pate (1983), Notah Begay (1995), Bo Van Pelt (1997) and Ryan Moore (2005).

Texas A&M has three victories in the 2022-23 campaign, including the Badger Invitational, the Blessings Collegiate Invitational and the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate.

Action starts all three days with shotguns starts slated for 12:30 p.m Central. Live scoring is available at Golfstat.com.

THE FIELD (GOLFSTAT RANKINGS)

Texas A&M (10)

Arizona (19)

San Diego State (20)

Brigham Young (53)

UNC Wilmington (55)

California (56)

Long Beach State (57)

New Mexico (63)

USC (72)

Washington State (94)

Fresno State (96)

Grand Canyon

Hawaii

Loyola Marymount

Nevada

Sacramento State

Saint Mary’s

Santa Clara

UNLV

Utah

UTEP

THE LINEUP

Team

Sam Bennett – Senior – Madisonville, Texas

122nd United States Amateur Champion – 2022.

2022 PING All-America First Team.

2022 SEC Golfer of the Year.

Last time out – tied 6th at the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate (9-under, 207)

Daniel Rodrigues– Junior – Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal

SEC Golfer of the Week on Oct. 14 following his win at the Blessings Intercollegiate and (11-under 205).

Carded a 70.00 stroke average in four fall tournaments with two top 10s.

Registered a 72.23 stroke average in 10 tournaments in 2021-22, including top 10 finishes at the John A. Burns Intercollegiate (t-4th) and the Louisiana Classics (t-6th).

Last time out – tied 50th at the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate (3-over, 219)

Phichaksn Maichon – Sophomore – Bangkok, Thailand

Registered a 71.56 stroke average in nine rounds this fall, posting three sub-70 rounds.

Competed in 10 tournaments as a freshman in 2021-22, registering a 73.37 stroke average.

Held the day two lead at the SEC Championships.

Last time out – tied 6th at the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate (9-under, 207)

Jaime Montojo – Freshman – Madrid, Spain

Recorded a 72.00 stroke average in eight rounds in the fall.

In fall 2022, placed third in a field of 28 at the Badger Invitational individual tournament with a 1-over 143 at Pleasant View Golf Course.

Earned SEC Freshman of the Week after an 18th place finish at the Blessings Collegiate invitational.

Last time out – tied 8th at the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate (8-under, 208)

Michael Heidelbaugh – Sophomore – Dallas, Texas

Srixon/Cleveland All-America Scholar – 2022.

Tied for 12th place with a 4-under 140 at the Badger Invitational.

Played in eight tournaments in 2021-22 with a season-best 12th place finish at the Marquette Invitational.

Last time out – tied 11th at the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate (6-under, 210)

Individual

Vishnu Sadagopan – Sophomore – Pearland, Texas

Posted a 70.00 stroke average in three fall tournaments, recording top-10 finishes at the Badger Invitational (t-7th) and the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (t-5th).

Participated in the 2022 United States Amateur Championship.

Played in three events in 2021-22, placing 13th at the Washington County Invitational.

Last time out – tied 11th at the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate (6-under, 210)

COURSE

Home of the longest continuous stretch of oceanfront holes in Hawai’i, the Ocean Course at was named one of the World’s Most Beautiful Golf Courses by MSN Travel. The front nine meanders through groves of mango and guava trees and while the back nine has holes running along the Pacific Ocean and adjacent lagoons. Formerly a 27-hole track, the Jack Nicklaus Signature design was overhauled in 2015 and shortened to include the best 18 holes from the original layout.

WEATHER FORECAST

Thursday: 80, mostly cloudy, ENE 12-23, 85% chance of rain

Friday: 76, cloudy, ESE 18-25. 98% chance of rain

Saturday: 76, mostly cloudy: E 10-23, 86% chance of rain

