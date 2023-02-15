Woman shot and killed by stranger in Kroger parking after argument on Valentine’s Day

Witnesses at the scene confirmed they heard the argument and heard gunshots shortly after.
By Ashley Jones and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) – A woman was shot and killed by a stranger outside of a Kroger in South Carolina around 4 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.

Police said the shooting started with an argument between two women who didn’t know each other.

Witnesses at the scene confirmed they heard the argument and heard gunshots shortly after.

The victim, who was not identified, was pronounced dead shortly after officers arrived.

According to authorities, 23-year-old Christina Harrison initially left the area but turned herself in to the Irmo Police Department around 5:30 p.m.

“Unfortunately, this is a situation where tempers flared, and someone let anger get the best of them,” Irmo Police Chief Bobby Dale said in a statement. “One rash decision has impacted the lives of two families and countless others who witnessed this tragic event.”

Officials said Harrison will face murder and weapon charges.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albert Charles Eashak, 63
Canadian man arrested in College Station, found with 6 false ID’s
The College Station Municipal Court released four search warrants executed by College Station...
Warrants show early morning searches in College Station focused on ’high-level’ drug dealer
Navasota police arrested a woman who is accused of making threats to employees of a business.
Navasota PD arrests woman accused of making threats, pursuit
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State
FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the...
Nikki Haley launches 2024 Republican presidential campaign, challenging Trump

Latest News

Ned Price at the U.S. State Department speaks about the reported Russian camps for Ukrainian...
Report: Ukrainian children held in Russian camps
This photo provided by the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows police bodycam footage of NewsNation...
Charges dropped against reporter arrested at news conference
Luc Bensimon, an activist for the Black Trans Advocacy Coalition, pauses during an interview...
States’ push to define sex decried as erasing trans people
David Monroe Adams, 56, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jerimiah “Jerry”...
Sheriff: Man charged with killing West Virginia boy in 1985
12th Man Foundation launches 12th Man+ Fund to create NIL opportunities