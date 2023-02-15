Women’s Basketball travels to Auburn for SEC clash

By Brandon Collins, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:48 PM CST
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is set for a Thursday night bout at Auburn at 7 p.m. inside Neville Arena.

The Aggies (6-16, 1-11 SEC) fought through seven games this season of only having seven players available due to injury. Over the past five games, A&M has seen roster numbers increase and so has the bench production. In the Maroon & White’s first seven SEC games, the Aggie bench was only producing 8.0 points per game. Now, the second unit is averaging 34.0 points per contest, which is 50.6% of the team’s offensive production over the last five games. The bench is led by freshman standout Janiah Barker, who is averaging a team-high 12.8 points per game off the pine since returning from a wrist injury.

Texas A&M was averaging just 42.0 points per game through the first seven games of the conference schedule. It is now averaging 67.2 points a game over the last five outings with four games reaching 60+ points.

Sunday’s game will be streamed on SECN+ with live stats here. Fans can also listen to the action on The Zone 1150 AM/93.7 FM with Steve Miller and Katy Lee on the call.

Texas A&M has a perfect 16-0 record versus the Tigers all-time and is 6-0 at Auburn.

