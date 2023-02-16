Aggie women move up leaderboard on day two of SEC Swimming Championships

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 19 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team registered multiple personal-best times and added a top-five finish in diving as the team continued competition at the SEC Championships at the Rec Center Natatorium on Wednesday. The Aggies are currently in eighth with 226 points.

A&M kicked off finals as the 200 free relay team of Bobbi Kennett, Olivia Theall, Jordan Buechler and Chloe Stepanek finished seventh. They clocked in at 1:29.08, A&M’s fastest time of this season.

Abby Grottle was the lone Aggie to compete in the 500 free finals after swimming a career-best 4:42.74 in prelims. Grottle finished 15th overall in finals to add points for Texas A&M.

Three Aggies earned second swims in the 200 IM with Kennett leading the trio, finishing 17th with a personal-best time of 1:57.47. Giulia Goerigk touched the wall shortly after, lowering her career best with a 1:57.76. Caroline Theil tacked on points finishing 19th with a time of 1:58.08.

Stepanek and Theall qualified for finals in the 50 free where they finished eighth and 13th, respectively. Stepanek swam a 22.22 and Theall recorded a 22.50.

Joslyn Oakley represented the Maroon & White in the 1-meter diving finals and finished top-five in the event with a score of 295.40. Alyssa Clairmont and Mayson Richards added top-15 scores, as Clairmont finished 11th (268.50) and Richards took 14th (258.75).

Live results for the swimming portion of the meet can be found here and diving results can be found here. The meet will be streamed on SEC Network+.

Remaining Schedule:

Thursday, Feb. 16

Prelims – 9:30 a.m.

Finals – 5:30 p.m. – 400 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Free, Men’s 3-Meter

Friday, Feb. 17

Prelims – 9:30 a.m.

Finals – 5:30 p.m. – 200 Fly, 100 Back, 100 Breast, Women’s Platform, 400 Medley Relay

Saturday, Feb. 18

Prelims – 9:30 a.m.

Finals – 5:30 p.m. – 1650 Free, 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breast, Men’s Platform, 400 Free Relay

