Aggies Fall to Cowgirls, 8-0, to Open TaxAct Clearwater Invitational

CLEARWATER, Fla. – No. 25 Texas A&M softball fell to No. 5 Oklahoma State, 8-0, in six innings on Thursday at the Eddie C. Moore Complex.

Oklahoma State scored a run in the first inning and added seven more in the fifth and sixth innings.

The Aggies tallied four hits, one apiece from Trinity Cannon, Amari Harper, Riley Valentine and Koko Wooley, but were unable to reach home leaving a total of seven runners on base.

In the circle, Emily Leavitt suffered her first loss (2-1) on the season after finishing 4.1 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K.

UP NEXTTexas A&M (6-1) returns to action to take on No. 15 Arizona Friday morning at 9 a.m. on ESPN+.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERSTrinity Cannon – 1-for-2 with 1 2B, 1 BBAmari Harper – 1-for-1 with 1 H, 1 HBP

SCORING SUMMARYT1 | With bases loaded, Katelynn Carwile walked as Rachel Becker scored.

T5 | Kiley Naomi hit a two-run home run to left field.

T5 | Chyenne Factor hit a three-run home run to center field.

T6 | Morgyn Wynne flied out to right field scoring Rachel Becker.

T6 | Tallen Edwards scored following a Chyenne Factor walk.

POSTGAME QUOTES Head Coach Trisha Ford on……the Aggie offense:”I thought that we put pressure on her [Kelly Maxwell] every inning. We just didn’t get that hit when we needed that hit. I was pleased with our offensive approach, and I thought we attacked early. We attacked strikes and we took some walks today. We just couldn’t quite get that one.”

…Texas A&M pitching:”We didn’t work ahead and we gave away too many free bases. We were in double digit of hit by pitch and walks combined and we just we can’t do that. They know that and we’ll be better tomorrow. I told them “hey, let’s own this. We didn’t carry our weight, let’s own it. Now let’s move forward to tomorrow.” That’s the worst thing we can do, is take today and bring it in tomorrow. We’re very capable on the mound. I think we have a really good staff. We just have to execute pitches when we need to.

